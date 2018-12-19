In final days on the job, Hull reflects on time as presiding commissioner

Rick Hull’s 12 years as the presiding commissioner for Grundy County come to an end at the end of this year. His current term officially ends December 31st when Phillip Ray, who was elected as presiding commissioner earlier this year, will be sworn into office.

Hull says some of his accomplishments during his time as presiding commissioner include being involved with multiple projects.

He plans to continue to serve on several boards.

There are a few projects he would like to see completed.

Newly elected Grundy County officials will be sworn into office on Christmas Eve, with the ceremony to be held on Monday morning at 9 in the third floor courtroom of the courthouse in Trenton.