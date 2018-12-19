Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve audit services ordinance at Monday meeting

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance regarding audit services at a meeting last (Monday) evening. The ordinance authorized entering into a contract with John W. Gillum, CPA, LLC for audit services. The board also approved authorizing the mayor to sign a service contract with UCI Testing for a Drug Free Workplace for the City of Gallatin.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported crews are working on operational problems at the water plant, and a few items were moved to the old fire station for winter storage. Building repairs are needed at the fire station, including windows insulation. Street crews are grading roads and plan to start patching potholes. Electric crews have been replacing street lights.

After a closed session, the Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance adopting and appropriating the budget for Gallatin for the fiscal year ending December 31st, 2019. A resolution amending the fiscal year 2018 budget was also approved to recognize additional expenditures and unexpected expenses and/or revenues.