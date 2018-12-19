Christmas lights added to Grundy County Courthouse

Christmas lights have been put up on the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton. Presiding Commissioner Rick Hull says the Grundy County Commission tried to find someone to install the Christmas lights earlier in the year.

The county commission helped park buses during the Trenton Marching Festival in October, and some of the proceeds from the event were donated to the commission, who earmarked those proceeds to go towards the Christmas lights.

It is believed that the county commission will have enough funds from what was raised from the marching festival as well as some budgeted funds for the lights to cover the cost of the project, although the exact budget remains unknown.

Christmas lights were put up on the courthouse prior to Hull’s time as presiding commissioner, but he notes the weather, electrical problems, and upkeep became issues. The lights put up on the courthouse this year will be permanent and stay up all year, to be turned on during each Christmas season. Decorations inside the Grundy County Courthouse this year were done by courthouse workers.