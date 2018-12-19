“Arthur Christmas” to be shown at Trenton Cinema on Saturday, free of charge

The Trenton Cinema will hold a free showing of the animated movie Arthur Christmas Saturday. Doors will open at 9 o’clock that morning, and showtime is at 9:30.

Jim and Maggie Bush own the Trenton Cinema. Jim Bush says Arthur Christmas explains how Santa delivers gifts in the short time he has. Maggie Bush says the movie focuses on one of Santa’s two sons.

The movie will be shown in 2D on one of the theater’s screens and in 3D on the other two screens. Maggie encourages people who want to see Arthur Christmas in 2D to arrive early because the 60 seats in that theater will fill up fast.

Only one showing of the film is planned at Trenton Cinema Saturday.

However, if more than 100 persons are turned away, Maggie says another free showing will be held immediately following the first.

General Manager Samantha Ratkovich says other activities are planned Saturday morning as well.

Ratkovich adds that Tigger will also be in attendance.

Maggie Bush notes four different types of bags of toys and candy will be distributed to children: under three years old, sugar free candy, girls, and boys.

Adults attending are to receive two for one movie passes. Concessions will also be available at discounted prices. Jim Bush says the theater can accommodate handicapped and disabled attendees.

This is the sixth year the Trenton Cinema has had only a free showing of a Christmas movie. Movies were shown for free in the summer and at Christmas for several years before that.

Contact General Manager Samantha Ratkovich for more information at 660-635-0835.