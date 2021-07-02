Grundy County Sheriff, U.S. Marshall looking for sexual predator who absconded from Florida

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County Sheriff Rodney Herring is asking for the public’s help in providing any information regarding the whereabouts of a man described as a fugitive from Florida who reportedly was seen Thursday morning in Laredo.

According to Grundy County authorities, Dale Edward Green is wanted in Florida for crimes of an original offense of sexual battery by an adult with a victim under age 12. Online court information from Florida indicates he also has convictions, including alleged incest and rape.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, and Missouri Highway Patrol attempted to locate and arrest Green on Thursday but were unsuccessful. Information provided Thursday night by the sheriff’s office says Dale Green was last seen Thursday morning at his residence of 314 East Second Street in Laredo.

He’s considered an absconder from Florida, meaning a fugitive who runs away and hides to avoid arrest and prosecution.

As of Thursday evening, the sheriff’s office said it’s believed Green was on foot or has received help from unknown parties to flee the area. The 44-year-old Green is listed by Florida law enforcement as six feet tall and 170 pounds. The listing also describes him as a registered sexual predator in Florida.

Green has a criminal record in Florida (link is a 12 page PDF file) consisting of rape, sexual battery and, incest. The state of Florida has branded him a sexual predator.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dale E. Green is asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 660 359 2828 or submit a tip through the Grundy County Sheriff Department’s mobile app.

Green has multiple arrest warrants. Arrest warrant #1 is at this link, arrest warrant #2 is at this link, while arrest warrant 3# can be viewed at this link.

