Audio: New Missouri report examines causes, contributing factors associated with pregnancy deaths

A new Missouri report examines the causes and contributing factors associated with pregnancy deaths.

Missouri’s Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review Board report shows that mental health conditions were the leading underlying cause of pregnancy-related deaths. Substance Use Disorder contributed to 54-percent of pregnancy-related and 43-percent of pregnancy-associated deaths. Black women in Missouri are four times more likely to die within one year of pregnancy than white women. Women on Medicaid in Missouri are four times more likely to die within one year of pregnancy than those with private insurance.

(Photo courtesy Suhyeon Choi on Unsplash)

