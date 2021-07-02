Commission approves Fiscal Year 2022-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission today approved the FY2022-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). It includes transportation projects for July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2026.

The STIP is the Missouri Department of Transportation’s list of 1,434 highway and bridge projects that are planned by state and regional agencies. The draft STIP was released in May for public review and comment. It focuses on taking care of the state’s existing transportation system by annually investing in 704 lane miles of interstate pavements, 1,387 miles of major route pavements, 2,733 miles of minor route pavements, and 228 bridges.

The STIP details an annual construction program that averages $1.1 billion per year for the five-year period. It was developed assuming a federal funding level consistent with the last year of the FAST Act and includes the federal surface transportation funding provided by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was enacted on Dec. 27, 2020. Other funding assumptions include redirected CARES Act monies and bond issuances in 2023 and 2026 to be repaid with dedicated motor vehicle sales tax revenue which is deposited in the State Road Bond Fund per the Amendment 3 legislation.

“The STIP is our commitment to Missourians of the projects that will be developed and delivered over the next five years,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “This STIP represents the investment the Commission made several years ago to focus on asset management including more funding available for minor and low volume minor roads. Over the next three years, 50% of all state minor and low volume minor roads and bridges will be worked on. Overall, the STIP includes an estimated $5.5 billion over the next five years in projects spread out across the state on interstates, major and minor roads, and bridges.”

The STIP also includes detailed project information for non-highway modes of transportation and a section detailing planned operations and maintenance activities for the next three years. This additional information is provided to allow Missourians to more easily see how their transportation funding is invested.

Related