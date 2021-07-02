Area churches to sponsor event at Polo Community Building

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Area churches will sponsor a night of music, food, fellowship, and laughter at the Polo Community Building. Christian Comedian and Motivational Speaker Dennis Swanberg will be there on July 10th.

A whole hog roast with fixings will start at 5:30 that evening. Swanberg will start at 6:30. There will be music by a bluegrass/gospel band.

Free will donations will be accepted at the Polo Community Building on July 10th.

More information can be obtained by calling Leonard at 816-284-5225 or Wally at 660-354-2225.

