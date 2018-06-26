Grundy County agriculture stats remain virtually unchanged for the last week

Grundy County agriculture statistics indicate the soil moisture supplies and local crop conditions this week are virtually unchanged from last weeks’ report.

According to the Farm Service Agency, topsoil moisture continues to be 15% very short, 50% short, and 35% adequate. Subsoil moisture supply continues to be similar at 10% very short, 40% short, and 50% adequate.

As for crops in the local area, corn is listed as 30% fair, 65% good, and 5% excellent. Soybeans are currently rated at 25% fair, 65% good, and 10% excellent. Winter wheat is 10% poor, 40% fair, and 50% good.

Hay is listed as 65% short or very short with the balance of 35% being adequate. Pastures are rated 45% poor to very poor another 45% fair and 10% good. Stock water supplies are 35% short to very short and 65% adequate.

Missouri, this past week, experienced an eighth consecutive week of temperatures averaging above normal.

