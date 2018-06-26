Des Moines men arrested in Harrison County on drug allegations

Two men from Des Moines were arrested last night in Harrison County for investigation of drugs.

The highway patrol has accused 39-year-old Adam May with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license. Thirty-six-year-old Harold Davis has been accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, the possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Both Iowa men were transferred to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in Bethany on a 24-hour hold.

