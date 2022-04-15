Cim-Tek Filtration to expand in Kennett, Missouri, creating up to 77 new jobs

Cim-Tek Filtration, a leading manufacturer of filtration products, recently announced that it will expand in Kennett, creating up to 77 new jobs. Cim-Tek Filtration’s expansion will allow the company to continue to innovate in filtration and develop new products available worldwide.

“Cim-Tek Filtration’s expansion in Kennett is an exciting development for the Southeast region and another example of continued business investment in our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Whether in an urban center or rural area, Missouri has the resource advantages companies need to find success. Cim-Tek Filtration joins a growing list of leading manufacturers who are choosing our state for its skilled workforce, infrastructure, and low business costs, and we’re excited to welcome them to Missouri.”

For more than 65 years, Cim-Tek Filtration has developed state-of-the-art filters for the petroleum, industrial, agricultural, heavy-duty, and biofuel industries. The 140,000-square-foot expansion of its facility in Kennett will broaden production capabilities for light assembly, powder coating, and baking of filtration products and related equipment. The new jobs added through Cim-Tek Filtration’s expansion will pay an average annual salary that is well above the county average wage.

“We’re excited to get started and are looking forward to growing our business in Kennett,” said James Ayers, President of Cim-Tek Filtration. “We would like to thank the state, county, and city partners, as well as many others, who made this expansion possible.”

“This announcement is the culmination of months of behind-the-scenes efforts to bring a new factory to Kennett,” said Melissa Combs, Executive Director of Kennett Chamber of Commerce. “We are proud to welcome Cim-Tek Filtration to our community, and we look forward to the Kennett plant turning out quality products for industrial use. This project demonstrates that Missouri, and especially rural Missouri, can offer competitive opportunities to new and expanding industries.”

“Cim-Tek’s expansion in Kennett shows Missouri’s business climate is continuing to encourage investment in urban and rural areas alike,” Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development Maggie Kost said. “Our department’s mission is to help create opportunities for Missourians that improve their lives, and Cim-Tek’s expansion is doing just that. We’re appreciative of the partners who came together to support this project, which is creating quality jobs benefitting Missourians and families.”

Cim-Tek Filtration used the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

Cim-Tek’s expansion was also supported by the Dunklin County Commission and the Missouri Innovation Corporation.

Cim-Tek Filtration is a global leader in advanced filtration solutions that protect the world’s fuels, lubricants, and other industrial fluids. Drawing on 65 years of experience designing and manufacturing superior filtration products and accessories, Cim-Tek is committed to providing customers with the best protection against fluid contamination around the world.

