The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports an Independence man turned himself in Monday for failure to appear on two misdemeanors.

Twenty-five year old Aaron Blake Phipps posted his bonds totaling $1,000 cash only on failure to appear on an activities violation in a nondesignated conservation area and second-degree property damage.

Phipps is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court July 10th.

Like this: Like Loading...