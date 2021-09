Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The program, “Reading the Constitution Through the Eyes of the Founders” which was supposed to take place Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 am at the Livingston County Library, has been postponed.

As soon as we have a new date, we will announce it. We apologize for any inconvenience.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Adult Department, contact [email protected] or by calling 660-646-0547.

