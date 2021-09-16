Free program on internet and phone safety set for October 6 at North Mercer gym

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department and GRM Networks will sponsor a free program on internet and phone safety.

The Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force will present the program at the North Mercer gym on October 6, 2021, from 5:30 to 6:30 in the evening. Topics to be discussed include internet safety, photos on the cloud and phones, social media and phone etiquette, appropriate and inappropriate messages and images, and the law regarding inappropriate messaging and photos. The task force is also to go over apps for parents to use to help keep their children safe.

Youth and parents are invited to attend the program on October 6. Attendees will be entered into a drawing for a free pair of Apple AirPods and an Amazon Echo Dot.

