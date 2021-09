Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education approved the Professional Development and District-Wide Evaluation plans on September 15, 2021.

The substitute teacher list was also approved, and a policy was readopted involving the conflict of interest and financial disclosure for the board.

After a closed session, the board offered custodial positions to Jean Mott and Theresa France, a preschool paraprofessional position to Lucinda Keebler, and a substitute bus driver position to Charles Cameron.

Related