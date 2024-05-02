Showers and potential strong storms forecasted across the region for Thursday

Share To Your Social Network

Today, the region will experience widespread showers and thunderstorms. Although the risk of severe weather remains low, there is a possibility for some stronger storms later in the day, characterized by gusty winds and the potential for small hail. Heavy rainfall throughout the day may also cause localized flooding in certain areas.

This evening, the wet weather is expected to dissipate, leading to a dry and clear forecast for Friday, however, the weekend is set to bring more showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday, with the likelihood of severe weather remaining minimal.

Thursday’s Weather Outlook:

Early morning could see strong storms in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. These storms, developing before dawn, could bring winds reaching up to 50 mph and small hail.

The development of additional storms on Thursday afternoon will largely depend on the morning’s weather conditions. If the storms in the morning are less intense, the likelihood increases for stronger storms in the afternoon.

The potential exists for hail up to one inch and winds approximating 60 mph.

There is also a risk of heavy rainfall, which might lead to further localized flooding.

Current Weather Forecast Thursday, May 2, 2024, through Sunday, May 5, 2024:

Today (Thursday): Showers and thunderstorms. High near 71. Southeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight (Thursday): Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 10 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low of around 51. North wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. East-northeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. East wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Sunday: A chance of showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. The chance of precipitation is 30%.



Related