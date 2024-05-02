Missouri honors fallen officers with ceremonies May 3 and 4, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Department of Public Safety announced details of two ceremonies to be held on May 3 and 4 at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial, which honors Missouri law enforcement officers who paid the ultimate price for protecting their communities. The memorial is located on the grounds of the State Capitol overlooking the Missouri River.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for the evening of Friday, May 3, at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial to pay tribute to all Missouri law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

The following day, Saturday, May 4, three officers who died in the line of duty in 2023, along with one officer who died in 2021, will be honored. The names of these officers were recently added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor, which now includes 746 fallen officers.

The service on Saturday will be live-streamed on the Missouri Department of Public Safety Facebook page.

Line of Duty Deaths:

James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ – On February 15, 2023, Kansas City Police Department Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ were killed when a vehicle traveling 89 miles per hour drove through a red light and crashed into their patrol vehicle.

Mason E. Griffith – On March 12, 2023, Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason E. Griffith was shot and killed by a gunman after responding to a disturbance call at a convenience store.

Kelly Rolando – On October 22, 2023, Missouri Department of Corrections Officer Kelly Rolando was killed in a head-on vehicle crash on Highway 54 Bypass in Mexico, Mo., as he returned to the Northeast Correctional Center in Bowling Green after an assignment in Columbia.

Jason Pulliam – On October 15, 2021, Missouri Department of Corrections Functional Unit Manager Jason Pulliam died from contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

The families of the fallen and representatives of law enforcement agencies from across Missouri will participate in the ceremonies. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Attorney General Andrew Bailey will deliver remarks at the service on Saturday.

Event Details:

Candlelight Vigil Date and Time: 8 p.m. Friday, May 3 Location: Law Enforcement Memorial at the Missouri State Capitol, located on North Capitol Drive in Jefferson City. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

Memorial Service Date and Time: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4 Location: Law Enforcement Memorial at the Missouri State Capitol, located on North Capitol Drive in Jefferson City. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.



