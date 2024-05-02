Hamilton student set to compete in National Spelling Bee this May

Share To Your Social Network

A Hamilton student will be one of seven Missouri students to participate in the 96th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in the Washington, D.C. area later this month. Eighth-grader Eloise Wattenbarger won the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee in Saint Joseph on March 2.

The National Spelling Bee preliminaries are scheduled for May 28, with the quarterfinals and semifinals on May 29, and the finals on May 30. The preliminaries and quarterfinals will be broadcast on Ion Plus, while the semifinals and finals will be aired on Ion.

The contest will feature 245 spellers from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Department of Defense Schools in Europe. Additionally, spellers from three countries outside of the U.S.—the Bahamas, Canada, and Ghana—will participate.

