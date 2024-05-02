Chillicothe council approves new hire in closed session

Share To Your Social Network

On Monday, April 29, 2024, the Chillicothe City Council held its regular meeting at the City Hall Council Chambers located at 715 Washington Street. The session began at 5:30 p.m., led by Mayor Theresa Kelly, with Council members Tom Ashbrook, Reed Dupy, Weston Baker, Stacey Soper, and Pam Jarding in attendance.

During the closed session, another motion was carried out by Councilwoman Stacey Soper, seconded by Councilman Ashbrook, to hire Susan Price as a part-time tourism employee at an hourly rate of $16.00, effective May 1, 2024. This motion also passed unanimously.

Also present at the meeting were city officials Roze Frampton, Amy Hess, Robert Cowherd, Allison Jeffries, and Amy Supple.

