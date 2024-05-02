Licking and Green City receive $62,500 to assess wastewater systems

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $62,500 Clean Water Engineering Report Grants to the cities of Licking and Green City. Both communities will use the funding to evaluate their public wastewater systems. The grant provides funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. Both Licking and Green City will use their grants to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service, meet permit requirements, and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. Licking’s facility plan should be complete in September 2025, while Green City’s plan should be complete in October 2025.

“Infrastructure such as wastewater systems is crucial to every community,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “Through this grant, we can help qualified cities like Licking and Green City identify the changes needed to maintain and improve their wastewater systems, which in turn helps protect public and environmental health and improve the quality of life for Missourians.”

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater, and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

