NHS and NJHS welcome new Trenton chapter members in May ceremony

Share To Your Social Network

Members were inducted into the Trenton chapters of the National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society on May 1.

NHS inductees included Kiefer Tolson, Ali Cox, Kaegen Croy, Arianna Ortega, Baylee McCullough, Kaidence Griffith, and Abby Simpson. NJHS inductees were Jerielle Stark, Eva Pagel, Morgan Smith, Gabriel Makovec, Jobie Johnson, Logan Harris, and Ross Maloney.

Seniors participating in the May 1 ceremony were Cade Claycomb, Abby Simpson, Morgan Foster, Katelyn Clark, Emma Roberts, Gabe Stark, and Nathan Stark.

Related