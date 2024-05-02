Early Morning Accident on Interstate 29 Injures Lathrop Man

Share To Your Social Network

An early morning accident on Interstate 29 resulted in minor injuries for a 69-year-old man from Lathrop, Missouri. The crash occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. on May 2, just 13 miles north of Rockport near the 123-mile marker.

Richard C. Stitt was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Express Van northbound when he lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway. The van slid off the left side of the highway, striking the guardrail with its front end before coming to rest in the median facing northeast. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stitt was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

Following the crash, Stitt was transported by Atchison Holt Ambulance to the Community Hospital of Fairfax with minor injuries.

The van sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Double M.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

Motorists are reminded to exercise caution, especially when driving on wet roads.

