Rain causes hydroplaning crash on Interstate 35

Early Thursday morning, an accident occurred on Interstate 35 near New Pattonsburg, Missouri, resulting in injuries and total vehicle damage. The incident involved a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van, which hydroplaned during a heavy rainstorm, leading to a collision with two trees beside the roadway.

The crash took place around 8:00 a.m. approximately two miles north of New Pattonsburg at the 79.4-mile marker on the northbound lane of Interstate 35. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Rodney J. Vantellman, 61, of Bethany, Missouri, was driving the van when it veered off the east side of the highway. The van came to rest on its wheels, facing east, after striking the trees.

Rodney J. Vantellman was secured with a seat belt at the time of the accident. Amanda L. Perkins, 49, also of New Hampton, Missouri, was a passenger in the van. She sustained minor injuries despite wearing a seat belt. Perkins was transported to Harrison County Community Hospital by North Harrison Ambulance.

The van was extensively damaged and had to be towed from the scene by Southside MFA. The weather conditions were noted as a significant factor in the crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Sgt. M.A. Wilhoit and Trooper S.W. Pliley.

