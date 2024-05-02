Trenton Middle School announces top students for fourth quarter

Local News May 2, 2024May 2, 2024 KTTN News
Trenton, Missouri Middle School
Trenton Middle School has announced its Students of the Fourth Quarter.

The honored students for each grade are:

  • Fifth grade: Audriana Brush and Lakota Carrel
  • Sixth grade: Lillian Swank and Wyatt Curtin
  • Seventh grade: Hayden Ferguson and Fisher Young
  • Eighth grade: Zariah Vehikite and Rylee Hall

These students were selected based on their academic performance, character, behavior, effort, social relationships, and attendance. Each student can only receive this honor once during their middle school career.

 

TMS Students of the 4th Quarter 2024
(Pictured left to right) Front row: Audriana, Lillian, Hayden, Zariah – – Back row: Lakota, Wyatt, Fisher, Rylee (Click/tap  to enlarge to full size)
