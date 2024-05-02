Trenton Middle School announces top students for fourth quarter

Share To Your Social Network

Trenton Middle School has announced its Students of the Fourth Quarter.

The honored students for each grade are:

Fifth grade: Audriana Brush and Lakota Carrel

Sixth grade: Lillian Swank and Wyatt Curtin

Seventh grade: Hayden Ferguson and Fisher Young

Eighth grade: Zariah Vehikite and Rylee Hall

These students were selected based on their academic performance, character, behavior, effort, social relationships, and attendance. Each student can only receive this honor once during their middle school career.

