Trenton High School Mascot team hosts end-of-the-year banquet

The Trenton R-9 Mascot team held its end-of-the-year banquet Thursday night at Trenton High School. Five members of the high school team and five members of the middle school team were recognized for their contributions.

An award given to a high school mascot who excels in mascoting, demonstrates a positive attitude, and shows school spirit throughout the year was presented to Freshman Alyxis Wood.

Dave Burkeybile, Trenton R-9 Mascot Sponsor, also reminded the community about the upcoming carnival on Saturday evening from 4 to 8 p.m. at CF Russell Stadium. The event will feature activities for the entire family. Tickets for games and bounce houses are 5 for $1.00 or 25 cents each. Concessions will also be available.

