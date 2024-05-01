Severe wind and hail strikes northern Missouri Tuesday evening

Local News May 1, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Severe Weather Coverage News Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

Residents across northern Missouri experienced a series of severe weather events on Tuesday, as storms brought significant hail, strong winds, and heavy rain, leading to localized flooding. The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, MO, provided detailed reports of the storm’s impact throughout the region.

At 7:20 p.m., near Sheridan, emergency managers reported golf ball-sized hail, with hailstones measuring approximately 1.75 inches in diameter. This pattern of severe weather persisted, with similar reports coming from Allendale at 7:22 p.m., where hail reached the size of ping-pong balls.

The situation escalated with quarter-sized hail reported by the public in Grant City at 7:37 p.m., followed by more golf ball-sized hail around Denver at 7:42 p.m. and again at 7:48 p.m. Skidmore saw quarter-sized hail as early as 6:12 p.m., and by 6:14 p.m., hail nearly the size of tennis balls was reported southeast of Maryville.

Further hail reports included baseball-sized hail west of Arkoe at 6:26 p.m. and significant hail again in the same area around 6:35 p.m. The emergency manager reported golf ball-sized hail five miles south of Maryville shortly after.

In Corning, law enforcement noted significant damage to a police patrol car from 2.75-inch hail at 5:36 p.m., and at 5:41 p.m., they reported wind gusts reaching 70 mph. The town of Hatfield also faced quarter to ping pong ball-sized hail later in the evening, around 7:56 p.m.

The storm continued with strong wind gusts reported near Bethany and Corning, peaking at 58 mph and 65 mph, respectively. The largest hail reported was a staggering 3 inches in diameter near Fairfax at 6:00 p.m.

Post Views: 1,984

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.