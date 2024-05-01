Severe wind and hail strikes northern Missouri Tuesday evening

Share To Your Social Network

Residents across northern Missouri experienced a series of severe weather events on Tuesday, as storms brought significant hail, strong winds, and heavy rain, leading to localized flooding. The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, MO, provided detailed reports of the storm’s impact throughout the region.

At 7:20 p.m., near Sheridan, emergency managers reported golf ball-sized hail, with hailstones measuring approximately 1.75 inches in diameter. This pattern of severe weather persisted, with similar reports coming from Allendale at 7:22 p.m., where hail reached the size of ping-pong balls.

The situation escalated with quarter-sized hail reported by the public in Grant City at 7:37 p.m., followed by more golf ball-sized hail around Denver at 7:42 p.m. and again at 7:48 p.m. Skidmore saw quarter-sized hail as early as 6:12 p.m., and by 6:14 p.m., hail nearly the size of tennis balls was reported southeast of Maryville.

Further hail reports included baseball-sized hail west of Arkoe at 6:26 p.m. and significant hail again in the same area around 6:35 p.m. The emergency manager reported golf ball-sized hail five miles south of Maryville shortly after.

In Corning, law enforcement noted significant damage to a police patrol car from 2.75-inch hail at 5:36 p.m., and at 5:41 p.m., they reported wind gusts reaching 70 mph. The town of Hatfield also faced quarter to ping pong ball-sized hail later in the evening, around 7:56 p.m.

The storm continued with strong wind gusts reported near Bethany and Corning, peaking at 58 mph and 65 mph, respectively. The largest hail reported was a staggering 3 inches in diameter near Fairfax at 6:00 p.m.

Related