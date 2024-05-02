Share To Your Social Network

Stephanie Rene (Cox) Joint, age 39, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2024, at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Stephanie was born on September 10, 1984, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Donnie and Kathy (Damerell) Cox. A 2003 graduate of Braymer C-4 High School, Stephanie was a standout in basketball, scoring over 1,000 points, and excelled as an All-State long jumper in track. She continued her education at North Central Missouri College, Missouri Western State University, and ultimately Graceland University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education.

On July 16, 2011, she married Nicholas Joint in Estes Park, Colorado. He survives at their home. Stephanie dedicated 13 years to teaching, 12 of which were spent at Braymer C-4 School District, teaching first grade for 10 years and Title 1 for two years. An ardent sports fan, Stephanie loved watching and playing sports, particularly basketball, baseball, and football. She was a fervent supporter of the Braymer Bobcats, Kansas City Chiefs, and Kansas City Royals, often enjoying games with her extended Cox family.

Stephanie was a devoted member of the Braymer Christian Church and belonged to Delta Chi, MSTA, and CTA. Her love for family was profound and cherished through family vacations, camping, and kayaking trips. Stephanie also had a passion for flowers and was the inaugural Christmas Queen for the Braymer Lighted Christmas Parade.

Survivors include her husband, Nicholas; her children, Nashua, Lillian, and Ireland Joint, all of Braymer; her parents, Donnie and Kathy Cox; her brothers, Bradley Cox (Toi Anne), and Derek Cox (Brooke Westcott), all residing in Braymer. She leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Larry and Roselyn Damerell, and Donald and Lois Cox.

Funeral services are scheduled at Braymer C-4 School in Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will occur at the same location from 10:00 a.m. until the service begins. Friends may also visit at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home in Braymer on Sunday, May 5, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Burial will follow at McCoskrie Cemetery in Ludlow, Missouri. Memorial contributions can be made to Braymer C-4 School and sent to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

