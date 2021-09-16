Portions of Green Hills counties in north Missouri still experiencing abnormally dry conditions

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Drought Monitor Map of Missouri for this week shows at least a portion of all but one county in the Green Hills area is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. The map was released on September 16th and is based on conditions as of September 14th.

Abnormally dry conditions are shown for the northern parts of Mercer and Sullivan counties, about the western two-thirds of Putnam County, most of Linn and Caldwell counties, all of Livingston County, the southern part of Grundy County, and the southeastern part of Daviess County. No abnormally dry conditions are shown for Harrison County.

Other Northern Missouri counties experiencing abnormally dry conditions, at least in part, include Andrew, Buchanan, DeKalb, Clinton, Ray, Carroll, Chariton, Macon, Randolph, Shelby, Monroe, Lewis, Marion, and Clark. There are also abnormally dry conditions in the central, southwestern, and southern parts of Missouri.

The map indicates 27.67% of the state is abnormally dry. That is up 21.36% from last week.

Trenton has received .22 inches of rain for September, which is 2.14 inches behind normal for the month. Only a trace of rain was recorded for the 24-hour period ending at 7 o’clock in the morning of September 15th. Year-to-date moisture at Trenton is 29.84 inches, which is .18 inches below normal. More rain is in the forecast for Trenton for September 17th during the day and night.

