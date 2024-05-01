Elderly woman hurt in rear-end collision in Mendon

Share To Your Social Network

A two-vehicle collision involving a 2008 Ford Escape and a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country resulted in minor injuries and damage on the morning of May 1, 2024. The accident occurred at 10:20 a.m. on Highway 11 in Mendon, Missouri. Both vehicles were headed northbound when the collision happened.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ford, driven by 20-year-old Blake A. Eitel of Milan, Missouri, struck the rear of the Chrysler, which was operated by 56-year-old Gail A. Buchanan of Triplett, Missouri. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident and could drive their vehicles from the scene.

Margo A. Jones, a 75-year-old passenger in the Chrysler, sustained minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt and was transported by Chariton County Ambulance to Fitzgibbon Hospital for treatment.

The Ford Escape and Chrysler Town and Country both sustained minor damage.

The Chariton County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related