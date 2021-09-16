Grundy County Commission to open bids and meet with Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission will discuss projects and hold a bid opening next week.

The agenda for the meeting at the courthouse in Trenton on September 21st includes Jackie Soptic and Chris Hoffman with the Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation at 8:30 in the morning regarding the Streambank Stabilization project, a bid opening for courthouse doors at 9 o’clock, Ambulance Director Steve Tracy at 9:30, and Shannon Howe with the Howe Company at 10 o’clock regarding the project involving the future replacement of nine rural bridges.

