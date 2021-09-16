Kirksville woman charged with murder of infant has trial reset to March 2022 in Harrison County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A jury trial has been reset for a Kirksville woman charged with first and second-degree murder after a child death investigation in May 2020.

Twenty-nine-year-old Makuya Stephanie Kambamba appeared in court in Putnam County on September 15th, and her trial is now scheduled to begin in Harrison County on March 1st, 2022. It was previously scheduled to start in Harrison County on October 5th. A pre-trial conference is scheduled in Grundy County on January 13th, 2022.

A signature bond was approved with conditions, including Kambamba having an approved home plan, having GPS monitoring activated before leaving jail, being supervised by North Missouri Court Services, and surrendering her passport to the Sullivan County Prosecutor for safekeeping.

Kambamba also has been charged with the felonies of first and second-degree involuntary manslaughter and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

The Highway Patrol previously reported an investigation determined Kambamba gave birth to a live infant in the restroom toilet of a private business. Other media outlets identified the business as Smithfield Foods of Milan.

The Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy, which revealed evidence consistent with a drowning victim.

Related