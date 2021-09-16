Online auction to benefit Mid-America Music Festival charities now underway

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Bids are being taken on four autographed Granger Smith items in an online charity auction to benefit this year’s Mid-America Music Festival charities.

Bidding for two hats, a flag, and a t-shirt will go through September 25th at 10 o’clock at night. This year’s charities are Camp Rainbow, the Green Hills Animal Shelter, and the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center.

Register by texting grangersmithmamf followed by your full name to 1-541-583-4642. Follow the registration link sent from GalaBid to log in and participate.

Registration can also be done at the Galabid website by clicking on the Register button, entering details, and clicking Register again. A text will be sent to your mobile phone with a verification link. Clicking the link will take you to the auction where you can log in with the password entered during registration.

A charity check presentation will be held on September 28th.

More information on the online charity auction can be found on the Mid-America Music Festival Facebook page.

Related