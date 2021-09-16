Pleasant View Board of Education approves field trips, Superintendent reports on building projects

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education on September 14th approved field trips. Third through fifth grades will attend the Lathrop Heritage Festival on October 8th.

Preschool through fourth grades will attend Grundy County R-5’s Agriculture Day on September 29th.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff went over building projects, including new paint in the sixth through eighth grades addition. She gave an update on the iReady Summer Challenge. Thirty-six students completed the challenge and were awarded with a field trip to the Arbor Day Farm and Tree Top Village in Nebraska.

An update was also given on the Trenton sports cooperative. Pleasant View has one student playing softball, four students playing volleyball, and five students playing football.

In a closed session, the board hired Jennifer Roberts as an Early Childhood Special Education bus aide for the 2021-2022 school year.

Related