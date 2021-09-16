Sullivan County Health Department to hold flu shot clinic

Local News September 16, 2021 KTTN News
Hand holding hypodermic needle
The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a flu shot clinic for residents at least four years old.

No appointment is needed for the clinic at the North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative Shop Building of Milan on September 22, 2021, from 2 to 6 o’clock. A parent or guardian must be present for children 17 or younger. Pregnant women must have a physician’s order. Participants are asked to wear short-sleeved shirts and bring insurance cards with them.

Questions about the flu shot clinic on September 22 should be directed to the Sullivan County Health Department at 660-265-4141.

