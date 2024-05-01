Harrison County Community Hospital hosts May 4 health fair

Share To Your Social Network

The Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany will hold a health fair on May 4. The event will run from 6 to 10 a.m.

Those attending will benefit from discounted wellness labs, skin cancer and carpal tunnel screenings, and blood pressure checks. Preventive health handouts will also be available.

Mammograms will be available by appointment. To schedule an appointment and for more details on mammograms, call 660-425-0274.

For more information about the health fair on May 4, call the Harrison County Community Hospital at 660-425-2211.

