North Central Missouri College opens Upward Bound applications

The Upward Bound program, housed at North Central Missouri College (NCMC) in Trenton, MO, is now recruiting and accepting participant applications for the 2024-2025 school year. High school students from Brookfield, Chillicothe, Gallatin, Hamilton, Trenton, and Tri-County are invited to submit applications through their school counselor. The priority deadline for Upward Bound applications is May 8. Students are encouraged to apply online at the UB website listed below. However, applications are also available through the guidance office at each school.

The purpose of the program is to help students overcome class, social, academic, and cultural barriers to higher education through academic instruction, advising, tutoring, motivational and study skills, college visits, a culturally rewarding summer component, and other support services to aid those interested in attending college after high school.

Upward Bound is 100% federally funded by the U.S. Department of Education to assist high school students in preparation for successful college entrance. Upward Bound at NCMC is currently funded at an annual rate of $309,505.

To learn more about the NCMC Upward Bound program, visit this link on the NCMC website or contact Heather McCollum, Upward Bound Assistant Director, at 660-357-6338.

