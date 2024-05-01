GRM Networks awards $8,000 in scholarships to area high school seniors

Share To Your Social Network

GRM Networks places great importance on the opportunity for higher education for rural youth. Each year, the company offers six scholarships to area high school students in Missouri and Iowa through the GRM Networks Scholarship Program. This year, a combined total of $8,000 in scholarships was awarded to the following recipients:

Saryn Brown, North Nodaway R-6 High School, Hopkins, Missouri – $2,000

Emma Walkup, Princeton R-5 High School, Princeton, Missouri – $1,500

Brett Otto, Newtown-Harris R-3 High School, Newtown, Missouri – $1,500

Mia Shanks, Mormon Trail Community School District, Humeston, Iowa – $1,000

Madilynn Lumsden, Brookfield R-3 High School, Brookfield, Missouri – $1,000

Laina Ward, Gilman City R-4 High School, Gilman City, Missouri – $1,000

Founded in 2016, the GRM Networks Scholarship Program supports area high school students who wish to further their education. Eligible applicants must:

be a graduating high school senior with at least a “C” or a 2.0 grade point average on a 4.0 point scale

have a parent or legal guardian who is an active member of GRM Networks in good standing at the application deadline

be accepted as a full-time student by an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, trade school, or other post-secondary institution

Scholarship recipients will receive their award upon completion of their first college semester, which must be within the first year of their high school graduation. Recipients must also submit an unofficial transcript within 60 days of the end of their first semester showing proof of maintaining a 2.0 grade point average on a 4.0-point scale.

