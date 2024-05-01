Four, including former Adair County jailer, accused of attempting to sneak meth to inmate

Share To Your Social Network

Four individuals, including a former employee of the Adair County jail, have been charged in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle illegal drugs into the facility.

Kelly Easley, 44, of Elmer, previously a jailer at the Adair County Detention Center, is accused of accepting a package containing methamphetamine. The drugs were reportedly hidden in an Oragel package intended for an inmate.

Court documents indicate that the package was delivered by Chaze Eiler, 24, Sabrina Salsberry, 36, and Frank Salsberry, 34, all residents of Novinger. In addition to the smuggling charges, Eiler faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance. The group allegedly coordinated the delivery of meth to Easley at the jail, but authorities intercepted the drugs before they reached the inmate.



Easley’s employment with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office was terminated after the incident. The office issued a press release stating their full cooperation with the ongoing prosecution of the suspects.

The North Missouri Drug Task Force brought the case to light, leading to the charges. Adair County Sheriff Eldon Grissom emphasized the office’s commitment to transparency and strict non-tolerance policy towards illegal activities by its staff. The investigation was prompted by external agency findings, underscoring the unpredictability of employee involvement in illegal activities despite regular training and reminders.

The Adair County Prosecuting Attorney has charged the following individuals:

Kelly Easley of Elmer, Missouri, with: Delivery of a Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid {Felony C RSMo: 579.020}

Sabrina Salsberry of Novinger, Missouri, with: Delivery of a Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid {Felony C RSMO: 579.020}

Chaze Eiler of Novinger, Missouri, with: Delivery of a Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid {Felony C RSMO: 579.020} Possession of Controlled Substance {Felony D RSMO: 579.015}

Frank Salsberry of Novinger, Missouri, with: Delivery of a Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid {Felony C RSMO: 579.020}



(Photos courtesy Adair County Detention Center and Busted Newspaper Facebook page)

Related