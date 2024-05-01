Missouri State Highway Patrol seeks new recruits for 123rd class

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, a leading law enforcement agency, is recruiting new troopers. The Patrol invites qualified individuals from diverse backgrounds to apply and will conduct testing at nine different locations across Missouri. Those who pass the tests will advance in the selection process for the 123rd Recruit Class, set to begin training on January 2, 2025.

To qualify, candidates must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent and must be 21 years of age by the time they graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy. Graduates from the Academy are eligible to earn up to 46 credit hours at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, MO, 30 credit hours at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, MO, or 57 credit hours at Missouri State University in Springfield, MO towards a degree. During their training at the Academy, recruits can also earn an associate of applied science degree from Mineral Area College by completing an additional 16 general education credit hours through online courses offered by Western Governors University.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s uniform policy allows troopers to display tattoos or brands that do not promote criminal behavior, drug use, nudity, profanity, promiscuity, support for subversive groups, or bigotry. Furthermore, tattoos or brands cannot be on the head, neck, hands, wrists, or any part of the body visible during duty in both official uniform and civilian clothes, except for one traditional band-style ring tattoo on a single ring finger that does not extend beyond the proximal phalanx. Troopers with visible arm tattoos in the class B uniform (short sleeves) are required to wear the class A uniform throughout the year, which includes a long-sleeve shirt and tie.

The starting salary for a trooper is $57,984 annually. After three years, the salary for a trooper first class rises to $65,112, with potential salary increases reaching up to $88,464 annually after 15 years of service. Additional benefits include group health insurance, contributory retirement, career advancement opportunities, and more.

The selection process involves several phases including a written examination, a physical fitness assessment, a polygraph test, a background investigation, and an oral interview board. Written and physical tests are conducted in each troop area throughout the state. Following a conditional offer of employment, the candidate must successfully complete a medical examination, which includes vision and hearing tests, a psychological examination, a psychological interview, a drug screening, and a final review.

For more information on qualifications, interested candidates can contact a Patrol recruiter by telephone at 1-800-796-7000, or apply online at this link on the patrol’s website.

