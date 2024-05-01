Services: James Chaverri

Share To Your Social Network

James Chaverri, a 71-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 4:33 p.m., Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at his residence.

Graveside services and inurnment will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Casual attire is approved.

Surviving relatives include his wife Rhonda of the home, son Jeromy Chaverri and wife Angelique of Springfield, MO, daughter Trisha Chaverri of Kirksville, MO, brothers and sisters Cynthia, Eric, Grace, Gina, and Tim, and grandchildren Aiden, Isaac, Aaron, Kaila, and Lindsey. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Bruce.

