Mrs. Phyllis J. Pugh, 91, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 7:54 P.M., Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 3, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Friday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the mortuary.

Memorials to the Green Hill Animal Shelter and may be left with the mortuary.

Mrs. Pugh was born November 22, 1932, in Chillicothe, Missouri the daughter of Clarence W. and Hazel Marie Boon Prewitt. She graduated from Laredo High School. Before retiring she was employed as a waitress at the former Crown Restaurant.

She was married to Cleda Williams. She was then married to Bill Koetting and he preceded her death, she was married to Robert Pugh and he also preceded her in death.

Her survivors include one daughter Sharon Neff and husband Kevin, Trenton, Missouri; one son Larry Williams and Carol Ward, Gilman City, Missouri; four grandchildren Clay Williams and wife Colleen, Trenton, Missouri, Laurissa Wilson and companion Aaron, Trenton, Missouri, Jamie Wilson and wife Kate Trenton, Missouri, Michael Wilson and wife Pamela, Dayton, Texas; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parent, husband, and one brother.

