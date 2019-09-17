Fall Prevention Fair to be held at Hedrick Medical Center

Livingston County Health Center and Hedrick Medical Center are partnering to host a Fall Prevention Fair in the Gardens at Hedrick Medical Center on Wednesday, September 25th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An older adult falls every second of every day. But, less than half talk to their doctor about their fall. Falls and fall injuries are increasing in the United States. Annual medical expenses for older adult falls cost over $31 billion dollars annually. At the same time, over 10,000 people turn 65 every day in the U.S. These costs will surge unless preventive measures are adopted.

The Health Center’s Aging in Place Initiative and HMC Physical Therapy Department have planned an engaging experience for senior adults to learn about how to prevent falls—all in the beautiful outdoor environment of the gardens. Those attending can take advantage of three STEADI balance screenings, a foot sensation test, orthostatic blood pressure readings, medication review, ear wax check and information about nutrition and hydration, diabetes, fall prevention exercises, assistive technologies for disabilities, stroke awareness, vision issues related to falls and more. Attendees can also register for door prizes, get vendor freebies and receive a coupon for The Garden Café.

The goal of the event is to educate seniors about ways to prevent falls and to encourage them to take advantage of the exercise, reflection and socialization opportunities of the Gardens.

In case of inclement weather, the rain date for the Fall Prevention Fair will be the following Wednesday, October 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

