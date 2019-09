Green City Community Betterment will hold its Third Annual Harvest Festival and Luncheon next month.

The event October 12th will benefit the Book Nook, a free library in Green City. Vendors and crafters will be at the Green City School that day from 9 to 4 o’clock.

Lunch will be served from 11 to 1 o’clock for donations.

