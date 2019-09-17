Former Trenton man charged with child molestation arrested in Kansas

A former Trenton man charged in August with felony third-degree child molestation—child less than 14 years of age—forcible compulsion has been arrested.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 70-year-old Scott Dames Keith, whose address is unknown, was arrested in Sedgwick County, Kansas September 11th with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Office.

Keith waived extradition September 12th and was extradited to Grundy County today (Tuesday). His warrant was issued without bond. Keith is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court September 24th.

Court documents accuse him of subjecting a confidential victim, who was less than 14 years old, to sexual contact in June for the purpose of arousing or gratifying his sexual desire.

Keith allegedly touched the victim’s genitalia with his bare hand and used forcible compulsion.

