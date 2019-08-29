No bond warrant issued for Trenton man accused of child molestation

A warrant has been issued for a man charged in Grundy County with felony third-degree child molestation, a child less than 14 years of age, forcible compulsion.

Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett has filed a complaint against 70-year-old Scott Dames Keith, whose last known address was Trenton, accusing him of subjecting a confidential victim to sexual contact in June, for the purpose of arousing or gratifying his sexual desire. Keith allegedly touched the victim, who was less than 14 years old, on the genitalia with his bare hand and used forcible compulsion.

A probable cause statement from Trenton Police Officer Jennifer Plummer says the confidential victim stated the incident happened in Scott’s home.

Scott has not been located by law enforcement since the incident was reported. Online court information shows the warrant was issued without bond.