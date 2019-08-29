North Central Missouri College testing center is now Pearson Certified

The North Central Missouri College Testing Center, located at the NCMC Library in Geyer Hall on the main campus in Trenton, MO. is now certified as a Pearson Testing Center. By providing guidelines and procedures that come with Pearson certification, the NCMC Library can offer tests such as the HiSET and MoGEA. By being certified, NCMC is providing a service to students and the community that reduces travel, time, and the anxiety of having to test at a distant location.

“The NCMC Testing Center has taken a great deal of time to create and perfect,” said Dr. Beth Ann Caldarello, Library Director. “Our testing coordinator, Shellee Castanada, administers the tests and confirms that we are following the numerous guidelines for each different test. We wanted to offer the tests in a welcoming, comfortable environment, and also give everyone a chance to experience our campus. We believe that by offering the HiSET, MoGEA, and all of the tests that Pearson has to offer, that we are giving back to our community and numerous surrounding communities, which is an important goal for our NCMC library.”

The NCMC Library plans to continue to expand its Pearson testing options to provide more testing services to students and the community.

“Offering the HiSET locally at NCMC is a tremendous advantage for Trenton’s Adult Education program, as well as all of North Missouri,” stated John Bennett, Program Manager for Adult Education/Literacy. “Partnering with NCMC Testing Center is reducing transportation challenges, time constraints, and helping facilitate a major education credential. Test takers may also benefit from testing in one subject at a time, easing test anxiety and retention challenges. Student and area feedback has been very enthusiastic.”

Connie Rardon, Early Childhood Professional Instructor from the Linn County Area Career and Technical Center, said, “Our early childhood students tested at NCMC last year. In past years, our students would ride a bus two hours to the closest testing site. Trenton was much more convenient for us. Setting up the test was an easy process, and the staff was all so helpful and friendly to students and me. Having a testing center closer to home is great, and we will return for future testing. We were able to use their computers and desks to study and work on homework; the entire experience was awesome!”

To learn more about the NCMC Testing Center and Library, contact Shellee Castanada, Library Research and Testing Services Coordinator at 660-359-3948 x1335 or visit the Library section of the NCMC website.