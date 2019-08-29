Spickard Board of Aldermen take action on contracts

The Spickard Board of Aldermen took action on two contracts at a special meeting Wednesday night.

Board member J. R. Roberts read a new contract with the Spickard Special Road District. Previous information from the City of Spickard reported the contract would be for one year and involve the city deducting costs of street lighting from the motor fuel tax and giving the remainder, if any, to the Special Road District.

The Spickard Special Road District president was contacted and invited, but no road district members attended Wednesday night’s meeting. The board approved sending the new contract to the Special Road District by certified mail asking it to respond within 10 days.

Terminating the contract with Utility Service was also approved as well as all board members signing a letter to the company and sending it via certified mail.