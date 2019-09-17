Almost 400 attend Mud Volleyball Tournament in Chillicothe

Three-hundred-eighty-five Chillicothe FFA members and spectators attended the chapter’s Sixth Annual Mud Volleyball Tournament recently.

Approximately $1,200 was raised from the event, which will go to the Kiwanis’s Shop with a Cop program.

The winning team was the Mud Pits, second place went to the Gold Diggers, and third place went to the Beef Tips. The 30 teams participating in the double-elimination tournament consisted of FFA members, alumni, parents, and staff. The tournament was held to allow freshmen members to become more acquainted with upperclassmen.

Pork burgers and chips were provided with several area businesses sponsoring a pit. A freshmen parent meeting was also held to assist parents with their child or children joining FFA.

This year’s Chillicothe FFA members decided to support other FFA members affected by the hurricane.

