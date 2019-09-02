Crash south of Pattonsburg totals SUV, driver arrested on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports an Independence man sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned about eight miles south of Pattonsburg on Saturday morning and was then arrested on several allegations.

A private vehicle transported 43-year-old Craig Reeds to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The SUV traveled north on Interstate 35 before it ran off the east side of the road and overturned coming to rest on its driver’s side facing south, totaled.

The Patrol arrested Reeds and accused him of felony driving while intoxicated—chronic offender, misdemeanor driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, no insurance, and no seat belt.

A Patrol representative reports Reed was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold after treatment at the hospital.