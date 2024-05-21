Share To Your Social Network

Marian Larason, age 85, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 15, 2024, at her home on Lake Viking. Marian was born on October 11, 1938, to Kenneth and Cornellia (Evans) King in Mercer County, Missouri. She graduated from Spickard High School in Spickard, Missouri, in 1956. Marian obtained a bachelor’s degree in education from Truman State University.

On November 3, 1963, she married Norman Larason at the Spickard United Methodist Church. They made their home in Sibley, Missouri, raising a son and daughter. Marian and Norman retired to Lake Viking in 1998. Following retirement, they spent over 25 years as antique and “useful junk” dealers, owning the Winston Station Antique Shop.

Marian enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school at Buckner United Methodist Church and Lake Viking Church. She was also a 4-H leader for several years. Marian was passionate about her grandchildren and attended all of their activities. She loved playing bridge and attending her Homemaker’s Club. Marian was known for her kindness and positivity, always finding reasons to celebrate and host gatherings with friends and family.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Norman. She is survived by her children, Leslie Karr (Grant) of Kansas City, Missouri, and David Larason of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Jared, Colin, Derek, Dane, and Peyton; and siblings, Cathy Oesterling of Kansas City, Missouri, and Wayne King of Gallatin, Missouri. Nieces, nephews, and other extended family members also survive.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Active Aging Resource Center, in care of the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon, on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the Lake Viking Clubhouse. A private family graveside service will follow at Lake Viking Cemetery, Gallatin, Missouri. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin, (660) 663-2117.

